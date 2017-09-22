Tobago Today 22nd September, 2017

Windies dot matrix struggles to keep up with the times Much has been made of the return of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels to West Indies’ one-day side but, while they give the batting line-up a stronger appearance, there is one aspect in which they...

Nothing to do with us Despite conspiracy theories on the sudden appearance of the controversial Ocean Flower 2 vessel, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says if the boat’s owner wanted to come to T&T it wasn’t a Port...

Ocean Flower 2 arrives in T&T The Ocean Flower 2 passenger ferry is now in Trinidad and Tobago waters and its owner Bridgemans Services Group Limited says the vessel is here for “a pre-planned dry-docking” following its...

Bmobile and volunteers clean up Tobago beaches In the wee hours of Sunday morning, scores of volunteers swarmed the quiet beach of Sandy Point at the very tip of Tobago’s South Western Coast.

MIC hostage taker facing 10 charges The 32-year-old Santa Cruz man who threatened to kill a 17-year-old MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) trainee during a stand off with police on Monday, is now facing some 10 charges arising out...

‘Foxtrot’ to prove a step ahead Jamie Spencer has jocked himself off ante-post Ayr Gold Cup favourite, Shanghai Glory, and Charles Hills booked stable apprentice, Callum Shepherd, who claims 3lbs allowance.

Dominica begs for more help Eight people have been confirmed dead while scores of others were still unaccounted for in Dominica up to late last night following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

‘Fake oil’ reveals flawed measurement systems The much discussed allegations of state-owned Petrotrin paying for oil that it never received has raised many questions, not the least of which has been to what extent is there the requisite level...