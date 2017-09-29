Tobago Today 29th September, 2017

Stand for your flag Dear Editor,

50 years of Hinkson watercolours Jackie Hinkson celebrates half a century of capturing our native light and sights in watercolour.

Man jailed for stealing tools A man who claimed he was intoxicated when he stole $35,496.95 worth of items from a workshop was yesterday ordered to serve the next 12 months doing hard labour in jail.

I was speaking to UNC politicians Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday made it abundantly clear that when he made his “shut your mouth” statement in relation to his proposed plan to house Dominicans affected by Hurricane Maria...

Cultural icons honoured as mentors The reenactment of the Ifa/Orisa ceremony welcoming a child into the world, aptly titled, It takes a village to raise a child, was a key feature of the Mentoring by the Masters Awards Ceremony...

NGC president: Juniper gas necessary but not sufficient BPTT’s Juniper field will not ease T&T’s downstream natural gas shortages, according to the president of the National Gas Company (NGC) Mark Loquan but would instead provide relief to Atlantic...

Bridgelal’s passion for nature on show Artist Anil Bridgelal opened his eighth solo art exhibition on Wednesday evening.

T&T jumps 11 spots in Global Competitiveness ranking T&T moved up 11 spots on the latest Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 2017/2018 from position 94 to 83.