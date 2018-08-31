Tobago Today 31st August, 2018

We’ll try to soften blow Exit packages for the more than 3,000 employees at state-owned Petrotrin are being worked out but the company is in no position to say how much this exercise will cost, what exactly will be...

The importance of this gas deal Venezuela’s ambition to become the largest exporter of gas in Latin America dates back many decades, well before the start of the on and off talks with T&T on utilisation of cross border gas...

Crime Stoppers boasts of $295m in drug seizures A total of $295 million worth of illegal narcotics have been seized through the efforts of Crime Stoppers T&T (CSTT) in the past 19 years, according to the organisation.

Unions vow to shut country down Teachers are being asked to stay away from classrooms on September 7.

Plan is to send 3,500 home T&T is now 56 years old as an independent nation but there is nothing to celebrate today, as the country’s leadership is plunging the lives of 45,000 citizens into chaos with the decision to...

Calypso Girls 95, St Maarten 8 T&T completely outplayed St Maarten, 95-8, to get its fourth consecutive win at the Americas Federation of Netball Associations qualifiers at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Wildey,...

Where is the plan for Petrotrin’s transition? On Tuesday 28th, Petrotrin’s chairman likened the company’s ailment to cancer. Patients suffering from a terminal illness (cancer or otherwise) are well advised to plan for their eventual demise...

Cutting style and supporting barber/beauty businesses The eagerly anticipated battle of barbers and hair stylists took place last Sunday, at the Centre of Excellence.

SOCA PRINCESSES RECORD 2ND WIN Kayla Taylor netted a first-half double as the T&T Women footballers strolled past Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 for a second win from as many matches.