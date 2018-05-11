Tobago Today Friday 11th May, 2018

Shelve property tax as energy revenue rises The Government should not institute the property tax since Finance Minister Colm Imbert recently said T&T has “turned the corner” and also projected “good news” in today’s mid-year Budget...

World celebrates Lupus Day today Today is World Lupus Day and its theme is Lupus Knows No Boundaries.

T&T’s Twilight Zone Anyone remembers the 1959 television serial The Twilight Zone? Shot in black and white, and with its iconic opening theme music, its episodes usually ended with an unexpected twist.

From Point Fortin to Woodbrook Fun in the nation’s cultural capital Tens of thousands of fun-seeking people from home and abroad descended on the Borough of Point Fortin last weekend for the J’Ouvert and Pan on the Move events...

Honore killed by ‘powerful’ bullets The bullets that killed Sgt Darryl Honore were not the standard ammunition used by licensed firearm holders in T&T.

Women beach vball play-offs postponed The top two ranked women’s teams, Phylecia Armstrong and Malika Davidson, and Commonwealth Games participants Abby Blackman and Rheeza Grant will have to wait a few days more before resuming their...

Blessed hands create beauty The hands of Kamal Ramdeo were once used to dig drains on the sugar cane estates at Waterloo during his tenure at Caroni (1975) Ltd when that company was the island’s only sugar producing entity...

Granny begs police to find grandchildren Blind grandmother Bhagwanie Sookoo yesterday begged the public to help find her daughter and three grandchildren who went missing on Saturday.