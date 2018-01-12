Dr. Terrence W. Farrell has resigned as Chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board.
You are here
Tobago Today Friday 12th January, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
The new Home of Football in Balmain, Couva, was given the thumbs up from Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith during an impromptu visit on Wednesday.
|
The body of former president Professor George Maxwell Richards will be cremated after a State funeral next Wednesday— January 17—at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port-of-Spain...
|
Chairman of State-owned Petrotrin Wilfred Espinet says the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union must understand that the union and the company need to work together to ensure that the cash-strapped...
|
Four men were each granted $250,000 bail yesterday after they appeared in court charged with unlawfully detaining a man in Belmont and locking him in a car trunk.
|
For the second year in a row, Prime Minister Keith Rowley stood before the nation on Sunday night to deliver what has effectively become his T&T-fashioned “State of the Union” address.
|
|
With his dead son’s blood smeared on his face, the father of one of two men murdered in Pleasantville yesterday vowed to get justice for his child.
|
The former president Professor George Maxwell Richards is being described as “a talented professional, a vibrant and respected academic, a passionate patriot, a dedicated and committed family man...
|
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online