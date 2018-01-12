Tobago Today Friday 12th January, 2018

Farrell steps down as chairman of EDAB Dr. Terrence W. Farrell has resigned as Chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board.

Home of Football gets thumbs up The new Home of Football in Balmain, Couva, was given the thumbs up from Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith during an impromptu visit on Wednesday.

Max to be cremated The body of former president Professor George Maxwell Richards will be cremated after a State funeral next Wednesday— January 17—at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port-of-Spain...

Petrotrin chairman: Union, company must work together Chairman of State-owned Petrotrin Wilfred Espinet says the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union must understand that the union and the company need to work together to ensure that the cash-strapped...

SRP among four charged for Belmont kidnapping Four men were each granted $250,000 bail yesterday after they appeared in court charged with unlawfully detaining a man in Belmont and locking him in a car trunk.

Balancing reality with smoke and mirrors For the second year in a row, Prime Minister Keith Rowley stood before the nation on Sunday night to deliver what has effectively become his T&T-fashioned “State of the Union” address.

Father vows vengeance as son, friend gunned down With his dead son’s blood smeared on his face, the father of one of two men murdered in Pleasantville yesterday vowed to get justice for his child.