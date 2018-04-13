Tobago Today Friday 13th April, 2018

T&T’s eighth annual literary festival—NGC Bocas Lit Fest—is a twin festival, with a full children’s festival running alongside the adult festival from April 25-29 at the National Library in...
A one-legged man was among four witnesses who testified in the million dollar fraud preliminary inquiry against former travel agent Vicky Boodram and her ex-husband yesterday.
Opposition and Independent Senators yesterday did not give support to Government’s proposal of a 25-year jail term for gang leaders and members, stating that such a light sentence was a slap on...
Good news finally for users of the seabridge as word is that the T&T Spirit could be back out soon after a successful three-hour sea trial yesterday.
Newly-appointed Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Shamfa Cudjoe is supporting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s decision to fire her predecessor Darryl Smith from the Cabinet, saying that the PM...
In immediate action steps after the UEFA/TT Pro League seminar, club owners of the league are meeting almost daily to iron out plans for the start of the 2018 season.
Two members of the LGBTQI community were yesterday attacked outside the Hall of Justice, Port-of-Spain, just as Justice Devindra Rampersad was set to give his ruling on Jason Jones’ challenge to T...
Ecstatic over Jereem "The Dream" Richards' gold medal at yesterday’s 200-metre sprint final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, Point Fortin residents are calling on Government to...
Planning and Development Minister and Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis says sacked Sport Minister Darryl Smith should not resign from his position as MP for Diego Martin...
South Zone successfully defended its Shell Interzone Under-17 crown when it defeated Central in the final at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) by three wickets yesterday.
