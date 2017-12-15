Tobago Today Friday 15th December, 2017

Electrical problems on Cabo Star forces another cancellation More problems on the inter-island cargo ferry the Cabo Star as a damaged electrical switch which controls the engine forced the cancellation of the sailing from Tobago on Wednesday night leaving...

Slain cop’s family offered counselling The T&T Police Service is now offering professional counselling services to the daughters and wife of slain SRP Richard Babwah.

Prisoner escapes from Carrera Island A Rio Claro man facing additional months to his nearly completed jail sentence reportedly jumped into the choppy waters off Carrera Island Prison yesterday afternoon and has not been seen since....

Charles, Fletcher shine but Tigers still lose SHARJAH—West Indies Twenty20 stars Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher anchored a half-century stand but it was not enough to save Bengal Tigers from a comprehensive eight-wicket defeat to Kerala...

Autopsy for little Soriah delayed to today The autopsy on 23-month-old Soriah Martin, who was killed during a quarrel involving family members in Sangre Grande on Tuesday, will now take place today at the Forensic Science Centre, St James...

WASA $5bn in debt Cash-strapped Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is now saddled with a $5 billion debt.

Ali smashes quarter mile record after record At just 15 years old, not legally allowed to drive on the public roads as yet, Muhammad Ali took to the Wallerfield international raceway, and fifteen more years later at 30, he’s now the quickest...

A reversal of roles The announcement last Friday of Jamaican financial services powerhouse NCB Financial Group’s desire to takeover iconic Trinidadian insurance juggernaut Guardian Holdings Ltd hit the local business...

Assessing quality standards in T&T’s tourism sector From scalding hot water in the bathrooms and bad food to poor customer service and over-priced hotels.