Tobago Today Friday 15th June, 2018

Judge recuses self from police negligence case The relatives of three Moruga friends who were executed by police officers in 2011 will have to wait a bit longer for their multi-million dollar negligence claim to be determined.

Thousands of dead fish wash up on La Brea beach Thousands of dead fishes are continuing to wash ashore on the beaches of La Brea, prompting speculation that the fishes are being dumped as a ploy to bring down fish sales.

Death threats for LGBTQI advocate Jason Jones, the LGBTQI activist who in April won an historic challenge to clauses of T&T’s buggery laws, says he has received death threats in the face of comments he made about Archbishop...

Invest in Cuba T&T and Cuba have had diplomatic relations for the last 45 years but in just last ten years, business ties have strengthened as Cuba has opened it economy to foreign investment and businesses...

Joseph, Fong put WASA ‘A’ on East Div II title brink Reigning national women’s Under-21 and Senior singles champion, Brittany Joseph and Under-18 champion Chelsea Fong both won two matches apiece to lead WASA ‘A’ over Arima Table Tennis Club, 5-4...

Touchstone sees bright future in T&T Touchstone Exploration’s strong financial performance reflects its optimism in T&T’s economic environment, CEO Paul Baay said yesterday.

Social media app for crime tips coming National Security Minister Edmund Dillon is asking citizens to bear patience with the police as they combat a recent upsurge in gang violence across Trinidad.

The power of sports Today’s start of the World Cup will showcase Russia to the world well beyond the thousands of football fans who have travelled there to witness the matches that will be taking place over the next...

Cabinet fires Dinas from SporTT Former West Indies leg-spinner Dinanath Ramnarine has been removed as chairman of the Sports Company of T&T (SporTT).