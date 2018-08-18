Tobago Today Friday 17th August, 2018

Douglas closes in on Cadet Boys main draw spot National Under-15 Singles champion, Derron Douglas moved to within a win of advancing to the main draw knockout of the Cadet Boys Singles competition at the El Salvador Junior and Cadet Open...

High cost of environmental degradation Earlier this week an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone dumped heavy rains across T&T.

Winter, Wilkinson on target for Police An all-out team effort from Police inspired by centre-court player Don Wilkinson and forwards Wesley Vincent and Ronell Winter saw the officers complete its second straight win in the Barry...

A visit to the Motherland Arnold Jordan and Leslie Ann Meade were crowned St Patrick Emancipation King and Queen during an evening filled with talent, beauty and splendid African fashions last Sunday.

Sari protesters demand apology from PM “Be a man, respect women!”

Tallawahs thrash Patriots to record third straight victory KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Jamaica Tallawahs registered their third consecutive victory in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by outclassing the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 47 runs on Wednesday...

Chambers hopeful as new CoP installed Newly-appointed Police Commissioner Gary Griffith will be under heavy scrutiny from the Arima Business Association (ABA) for at least the next three months.

Steel plant deal in jeopardy A deal for the purchase of the mothballed ArcelorMittal Iron and Steel Plant by Nu-Iron Unlimited could be in jeopardy as the company has threatened to walk away because of failure to reach...

Jumbie Birds ends Arts in Action’s Discovery Camp Arts in Action’s Discovery Camp 2018 came to an end with the original play Jumbie Birds. The play tackled issues of domestic violence, gender-based violence and environmental conservation.