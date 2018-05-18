Tobago Today Friday 18th May, 2018

Govt rakes in $16 million in speeding tickets As motorists are forced to fork out $16 million for speeding violations, police have also recorded a slight increase in road deaths in 2018.

Cancer survivor: Ganja cured me Marijuana has long been used to treat cancer cells and when Ms Patsy (not her real name) was diagnosed with inoperable cervical cancer she decided to take some advice and treat the cancer with...

More government services go online The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has been spearheading implementation of the Single Electronic Window (SEW) for Trade and Business (TTBizLink), a project which began in 2009 with the first...

Kicking the can down the road! The purpose of any government is to improve on the performance of its predecessor. That should have been a low performance bar for this administration given the populist excesses of the UNC.

Lawyer soaked with beer A lawyer representing six members of Pan Trinbago’s central executive who were ousted from the organisation last month, yesterday sought to stop an alleged move by the organisation to hold a...

Grandmom wants probe With her grandchildren now terrified of school after alleged beatings at the hands of a teacher, a south grandmother is now calling on the Ministry of Education to remove him from the primary...

Mysterious fire destroys 2 Works vehicles Employees of the Ministry of Works’ Caroni District office at Woodford Lodge in Chaguanas are calling for the re-implementation of a 24-hour security service on the compound, following Monday...

Energy Minister shares plans to revamp extractive sector Over the last few months, the Government has been making efforts to have open and frank discussions regarding T&T’s extractive sector through initiatives such the Natural Gas Master Plan and...

Readings Under the Trees — The Alta Tree PART I

