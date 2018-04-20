Tobago Today Friday 20th April, 2018

Slain guard was State witness Paul Rajcoomar, 41, was an exemplar security guard and in no way was his killing connected to him carrying out his duties.

A helpless feeling An uneasy feeling has gripped Imam Nazam Mohammed, as reports surfaced on Tuesday that a Trinidadian woman was sentenced to death in Iraq for her affiliation with the Islamic State (ISIS).

Let the SEA be calm! The countdown to the SEA (Secondary Entrance Exam) is on! Two more weeks! However, the effects of test anxiety on children in compulsory education is increasing in this country.

Taromi Lourdes Joseph Count on the musical director of the UWI Arts Guitar Ensemble, Anthony Williams, to keep things cheerful and lively whenever his charges appear before a largely knowledgeable audience.

Ports get 4 container scanners Violent crime, fuelled by illegal narcotics and weapons, has had an adverse effect on the landscape of T&T.

Opportunities for private sector in CSME Over the years the Caricom Single Market Economy (CSME) has come under much criticisms for failing to make progress in integrating economies within the Caricom region.

Expect strong oil prices for rest of year There is good news for Finance Minister Colm Imbert as the United States Energy Information Agency (EIA) is now predicting that oil prices will remain just above US $60 a barrel for the rest of...

Creating business champions Hers is a story of sheer grit and determination and a quest that ultimately led to success.