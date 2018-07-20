Tobago Today Friday 20th July, 2018

Search continues for fake cop Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of posing as a police officer in the Caroni district.

Anthony splashes 12 gold medals National swimmers, Zoe Anthony, Jahmia Harley, Ornella Walker, Jeron Thompson, Jadar Chatoor and Kael Yorke were all in record-breaking form as a flurry of national records were broken when the...

Colm asks private schools for more info There is still no resolution on the request by private secondarys schools for a fee increase per students by the Ministry of Education, following half an hour of talks between the schools and a...

Daly: Police stats don't necessarily mean fewer crimes against children Even though the T&T Police Service reported a 12 per cent decrease in reports of serious crimes against children in 2018, former chairman of the Children's Authority Stephanie Daly said this...

Morris cops MVP at U-17 awards Barbadian Antonio Morris copped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at the 2018 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional U-17 awards function which took place at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain...

Did BHP make another deepwater discovery? Did BHP Billiton make a discovery in its latest deepwater well, Victoria 1, which was recently drilled off the east coast?

$22.6m payout to workers fired under UNC govts There will be payouts to certain workers affected by issues under two previous United National Congress governments.

A night of superb music Under the Trees Patrons who attended Ramajay, the 2nd Edition, last Saturday evening are clamouring for a repeat, so good was the production.