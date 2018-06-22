Tobago Today Friday 22nd June, 2018

Plaza-Marcelle, Lee eye CAC medals National badminton coach/manager Ronald Clarke intends to make the most of a less-than-ideal situation ahead of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla Colombia from July 19...

Man charged with assaulting cops A Point Fortin man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a police officer, preventing lawful detention, assault occasioning a wound and breach of a protection order after being arrested by...

Police raid will affect PNM by-election vote—Nafeesa The February Carnival plot detentions and police exercises in El Socorro and neighbouring areas will impact on the ruling PNM’s Barataria by-election performance, says former PNM deputy leader and...

4,500 jobs to be created at new Phoenix Park Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has given more details of two major projects between Government and Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co. Ltd.

$800m madness at YTEPP Loans and salary advances to staff, some of which remain outstanding, a superuser who had the ability to take a transaction from start to finish to the value of $10 million with no approvals and...

Mom blames muddy road for student’s death Mud from a business operation in Penal is being blamed for the crash which ended the life of aspiring computer technician Annise Sakawath on Wednesday.

Mexico, Germany —a match of quality One can understand that the Germans would be the country to beat in this World Cup.

‘Fighter’ tipped for ‘Glory’ Glory Fighter, one of only ten ‘decs’ for the group two Norfolk Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Royal Ascot this afternoon, carries the flag for Charles Hills, whose Battaash was mowed...

September 7 will be litmus test for Government—analysts Two political analysts agreed that the call by Joint Trade Union (JTUM) leader Ancel Roget for a day of rest and reflection on September 7 will be used as a gauge by the working class to determine...