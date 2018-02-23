Tobago Today Friday 23rd February, 2018

Criminals will target revellers J’Ouvert bands are resisting the suggestion that they be shifted from Woodbrook and environs to Port-of-Spain for the 2019 Carnival celebrations.

Estate 101 delivers epic Carnival experience The recent T&T Carnival weekend gained an extra dose of spice as popular venue Estate 101 recently held its annual ultra-premium all-inclusive extravaganza.

Best Village 2018 is up and running The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts formally launched the 2018 Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition on, Friday February 16, at the Southern Academy for the...

Amazing experience at Lime all-inclusive Although it was held a fortnight ago, patrons who attended LIME 2018 at Hyatt Regency are still hailing it as one of the best premium all-inclusive fete for C2K18.

Fakoory tells pro footballers — ‘get a job’ Richard Fakoory, the St Ann’s Rangers owner and founder is advising players in the T&T Pro League to seek employment alongside their footballing careers.

Time for T&T to get real British High Commissioner to T&T, Tim Stew, yesterday confirmed that the terror threat made on T&T’s Carnival was serious enough for the governments of T&T, the United Kingdom,...

CPO cries out for staff at JSC The Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), Beresford Riley, has made a sterling plea for vacancies at the Office of the CPO to be filled with urgency telling a Joint Select Committee (JSC) yesterday that...

Everybody loves Raymond Tomorrow is special day for lovers of chutney, soca and crossover music when the 2018 edition of Everybody Loves Raymond (ELR) take places at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, at 8.30 pm.

TT Film Festival issues call for Caribbean films The trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) has issued a call for films from or about the Caribbean and its diaspora.