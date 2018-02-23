J’Ouvert bands are resisting the suggestion that they be shifted from Woodbrook and environs to Port-of-Spain for the 2019 Carnival celebrations.
Tobago Today Friday 23rd February, 2018
The recent T&T Carnival weekend gained an extra dose of spice as popular venue Estate 101 recently held its annual ultra-premium all-inclusive extravaganza.
The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts formally launched the 2018 Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition on, Friday February 16, at the Southern Academy for the...
Although it was held a fortnight ago, patrons who attended LIME 2018 at Hyatt Regency are still hailing it as one of the best premium all-inclusive fete for C2K18.
Richard Fakoory, the St Ann’s Rangers owner and founder is advising players in the T&T Pro League to seek employment alongside their footballing careers.
British High Commissioner to T&T, Tim Stew, yesterday confirmed that the terror threat made on T&T’s Carnival was serious enough for the governments of T&T, the United Kingdom,...
The Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), Beresford Riley, has made a sterling plea for vacancies at the Office of the CPO to be filled with urgency telling a Joint Select Committee (JSC) yesterday that...
Tomorrow is special day for lovers of chutney, soca and crossover music when the 2018 edition of Everybody Loves Raymond (ELR) take places at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, at 8.30 pm.
The trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) has issued a call for films from or about the Caribbean and its diaspora.
Horrified after seeing their teacher robbed at gunpoint inside the school compound, Jordan Hill Presbyterian School students yesterday broke down in tears, prompting the early closure of the...
