The 36th annual Special Olympics Games took place in several venues throughout North Trinidad with over 680 athletes competing in eight disciplines including aquatics, athletics, basketball, bocce...
Tobago Today Friday 23rd March, 2018
Domestic violence murder victim Anita Bahadur made her last complaint to the San Juan Police Station five days before she was killed, head of the T&T Police Service’s corporate communications...
Caribbean Airlines (CAL) transported 8,447 passengers on the airbridge in the three-day period between last Friday and Sunday.
A domestic dispute yesterday turned deadly for a 27-year-old woman, after she was stabbed in the neck by her lover in broad daylight at the Croisee in San Juan.
From the “voiceless lower-class” who, pre-pan, beat the living daylights out of dustbin covers and realised different tones emerged as the surface stretched in own fashion from varied indentations...
Last week Poten and Partners confirmed that the biggest contributors to the T&T economy from the energy sector were, in order of importance, ammonia, methanol and liquefied natural gas (LNG...
The Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute ( THTI) would be holding its First Golf Tournament on July 14 and 15 at the Magdelena Grand Hotel, Tobago.
Head of the Institute of Gender and Development Studies at the University of the West Indies, Dr Gabrielle Hosein, is now calling for proper follow-up procedures to be put in place to protect...
Hoteliers in T&T can enhance their guests’ viewing experience with Cable & Wireless Business’ Next Generation Hospitality Interactive TV—an innovative digital video solution which provides...
