Tobago Today Friday 23rd March, 2018

Another successful SOTT Games The 36th annual Special Olympics Games took place in several venues throughout North Trinidad with over 680 athletes competing in eight disciplines including aquatics, athletics, basketball, bocce...

She lived in fear—family Domestic violence murder victim Anita Bahadur made her last complaint to the San Juan Police Station five days before she was killed, head of the T&T Police Service’s corporate communications...

Call made by exemplars at JA/RBC student conference Follow your passion!

LIAT wet lease costs US$560,000 Caribbean Airlines (CAL) transported 8,447 passengers on the airbridge in the three-day period between last Friday and Sunday.

Woman slain by lover in busy Croisee... Suspect beaten by witnesses A domestic dispute yesterday turned deadly for a 27-year-old woman, after she was stabbed in the neck by her lover in broad daylight at the Croisee in San Juan.

What is the true worth and scope of the national instrument? From the “voiceless lower-class” who, pre-pan, beat the living daylights out of dustbin covers and realised different tones emerged as the surface stretched in own fashion from varied indentations...

Search light on the future? Last week Poten and Partners confirmed that the biggest contributors to the T&T economy from the energy sector were, in order of importance, ammonia, methanol and liquefied natural gas (LNG...

THTI hosts better-ball golf tournament The Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute ( THTI) would be holding its First Golf Tournament on July 14 and 15 at the Magdelena Grand Hotel, Tobago.

Special unit needed for follow-ups—Hosein Head of the Institute of Gender and Development Studies at the University of the West Indies, Dr Gabrielle Hosein, is now calling for proper follow-up procedures to be put in place to protect...