Tobago Today Friday 24th August, 2018

Quake-hit farmers seek relocation, $$ relief Demanding relocation and compensation, a handful of irate farmers confronted Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat yesterday, as he braved rains and potential floods to meet them after their...

EU grant to help former inmates The European Union Delegation to T&T has bestowed a €100,000 (TT$783,000) grant to Vision on a Mission to extend its pre-release and resettlement programme for former inmates.

Spanish Club returns to Nalis The motto of the club is “Aprende español y disfrutarás de la vida” (Learn Spanish and you will enjoy life!) and that is exactly what the members of The Spanish Conversation Club are doing.

Opposition seeks answers on Sandals project While the Opposition wants specific answers from the Prime Minister on the Sandals “deal,” UNC activist Devant Maharaj says the Integrity Commission has refused his request to investigate the...

Statesmanship not campaining required With one year to go before the 2019 Local Government elections and just two years to go before the next general election there is growing disquiet about the leadership of the nation.

Mom survives crushing blow Mother of two Salasha Ali may have received a second miracle of life yesterday after she survived a horrid accident in which an industrial mobile welding plant ploughed into her at the side of the...

Private secondary schools reject $2,400 fee hike One week before schools reopen after the July-August vacation, the issue of the fee paid by Government for students remains unresolved.

Stephen Ames Open tees off October 7 The inaugural Stephen Ames Golf Open will take place on October 7 at the Pointe-a-Pierre golf club, according to Adam Montano the junior golf coordinator at the club.

Weight Loss Camp brings benefits The recently concluded Summer Weight Loss Camp held by To’ren Healthcare Consultancy (THC) saw an improvement in the children who attended both in terms of their weight and their lifestyles.