Not only loving the refreshing vibes and sound of being champs once again this year, having regained such status in the just-concluded preliminary round of the 2018 national Panorama competition...
Tobago Today Friday 26th January, 2018
In case you missed it.
More than 400 persons are facing an uncertain future today after the Caribbean Nitrogen Company (CNC) was forced to close its’ doors yesterday.
Listening to Energy Minister Franklin Khan’s speech at the opening ceremony of Monday’s Energy Conference 2018 proved to be quite the mind-bending experience.
Despite facing a financial bind, the monthly overtime bill at State-owned Petrotrin is $22 million, while its annual wage bill to its 5,000 employees amounts to $2 billion.
The Mighty Jamma is looking forward to coming to Trinidad for Carnival at the end of January.
Vidya Deokiesingh has been fired from Petrotrin seven months after a scandal broke at the cash- strapped State oil company in which he was fingered in an internal audit report as having...
After several years of ups and downs with some controversy in attempting to appoint a permanent Police Commissioner, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has selected acting deputy Police...
More than 15 years after a two-car crash claimed the lives of three passengers, the State yesterday began prosecuting one of the drivers for allegedly causing their deaths.
Australia – Neither Dwayne Bravo nor Kieron Pollard had a major impact but the latter’s brace of wickets helped Melbourne Renegades beat Sydney Thunder by nine runs and enhance their playoff...
Last September, Alta welcomed over 800 adult learners to its community literacy classes around the country.
