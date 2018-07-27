Tobago Today Friday 27th July, 2018

George Santayana is credited with the quote that “those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it” and Mark Twain “History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes.” There are many...
Trinidadian author Kevin Jared Hosein has won the Commonwealth Short Story title—one of the world’s most global literary prizes.
The arrival of the Angelin, bpTT’s 15th offshore platform in T&T, is part a ten-year development plan which will see the energy company investing up to US$8 billion in nine major projects.
T&T darts players gave a very good account of themselves by winning the Caribbean Darts Organisation Caribbean Championship which took place at the Cara Suites in Claxton Bay from July 6 to 15...
Defending champions Udecott North Starblazers continued their struggles in the 2018 Courts T20 Extravaganza as they went under to Tecu Southern Titans by 77 runs in their round six encounters at...
The Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme’s (CEPEP) expenditure records for the period 2013 to 2015, amounting to more than $1.5 billion in funds, cannot be found,...
The Judiciary said yesterday that it is willing to work with the San Fernando City Corporation and other State agencies to resolve a public health threat in the heart of the city as work continues...
Trident Sports Phoenix defeated Tecu Southern Titans by six wickets in their latest encounter of the Courts T20 Extravaganza at the Brian Lara Academy on Tuesday night.
Twenty-eight years ago on Friday, July 27, 1990, the country experienced what to this day many described as its darkest hour, when armed insurrectionists stormed he country’s seat of democracy,...
