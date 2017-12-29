Tobago Today Friday 29th December, 2017

Pollard, Beaton out of WI T20s NELSON, New Zealand – Seasoned campaigner Kieron Pollard has pulled out of the West Indies Twenty20 squad for the three-match series beginning tomorrow.

Help pours in for Dominica Neighbouring Caribbean islands, including Dominica and Barbuda, were ravaged by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, two category 5 storms that cut a path of death and destruction across the region.

...

Salute our sportsmen, women for the many successes of 2017 As another year comes to an end and our sportsmen join in the Christmas festivities, I put some thought into what were the major sporting achievements that stood out for me in 2017.

Carnival Queen to be crowned on January 28 Nicolla Sylvester is one of nine young ladies who will be competing in the 25th annual Miss Carnival Queen Pageant being staged by the School of Creating Models on Sunday, January 28, at Kaiso...

Woman struck by police patrol on PBR dies The parents of a woman who was knocked down and killed by a police vehicle while crossing the Priority Bus Route, in Curepe on Boxing Night, are calling for a thorough investigation into the...

Nature’s wrath brings flooding disaster Of all the vivid images of floods, landslips and damaged property and infrastructure in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret in June, the one that stood out were of pregnant mother Ramrajee Chance...

Gosein registers to compete Chutney Soca artiste Nermal “Massive” Gosein yesterday registered to compete in the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition and he intends to sing his controversial Rowlee Mudda Count song.

Gordon: Move away from worshipping money Newly-installed Archbishop of Port-of-Spain Jason Gordon, in his first official speech, last night lashed out at citizens who live in an “economy where we either get rich or die trying.”