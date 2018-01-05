Tobago Today Friday 5th January, 2018

LONDON—West Indies have slipped to fifth in the ICC Twenty20 rankings, following their 2-0 defeat to New Zealand in the three-match series which ended on Wednesday.
Friday 5th January, 2018
The retail and distribution sector continued to experience consistent growth for 2017, despite the challenges of a slowdown in the economy, the shortage of US currency and lay-offs.
A contractor who was paid for work he did not do in cleaning the Mayaro market was yesterday ordered to repay the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation more than $870,000.
Chutney Soca Monarch fans and competitors will have to wait until today to know if the event’s promoter will host this year’s competition after a last-minute change to State-sponsorship.
Concerned by an apparent waning of public interest in allegations against embattled Chief Justice Ivor Archie, one of the country’s most senior lawyers has taken a novel approach to keeping the...
On January 1, 2018, the American state of California began the roll out of hundreds of new laws that were passed in 2017.
Jurors heeded the advice of High Court judge and walked with their own lunches in the San Fernando First Assize yesterday.
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth
Clyde Elder Secretary General of the Communications Workers Union CWU) is calling on members of the public to sign a petition against the closure of nine retail TSTT outlets across the country.
Couva police officers are bracing more bloodshed following Tuesday night’s murder of a 23-year-old man from Lisas Boulevard in Couva.The deceased, identified as Anton Alleyne, of Dove Avenue, was...
