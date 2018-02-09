Tobago Today Friday 9th February, 2018

Being an Alta tutor Monday morning blues after busy weekend lime,

Sort out cards, read over notes, prepare for Alta time.

Traffic’s bad, it’s wet outside, a hundred things to do.



20 months in jail for illegal gun A Moruga man who pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition before a Princes Town Magistrate has been sentenced to 20 months in prison with hard labour.

Conquest Bespoke conquers Conquest Bespoke confidently ridden by Prayven Badrie showed his undoubted class, as he ran away impressively with the feature event over 1,600 metres on the good turf track and Santa Rosa Park,...

Govt turns up pressure on WASA The Government cannot afford to keep investing in the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and stand helplessly by as the capital expenditure continues to trickle down the drain.

Gold for Borel, Baptiste T&T's Cleopatra Borel wrapped up another fine performance in Chile, dominating the women's shot put event once again to win her second straight gold.

A&V loses third injunction bid against Petrotrin For a third time in less than a month, A&V Oil and Gas have lost their bid for an injunction blocking State owned Petrotrin from terminating its agreement and withholding a $83 million payment...

Southex admits to Red Cross results error Southex, producers of the 2018 Red Cross Children’s Carnival, has apologised for releasing incorrect results following the event on Saturday.

Much ado about a pool The public outcry about the recently renovated Hilton Hotel swimming pool was as predictable as it is laughable.