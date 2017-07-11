Tuesday 11th July, 2017 Job Hunter

Parris gets boxing gold for T&T Boxer Justin Parris won a gold medal for T&T at the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Creole Boxing Championship in St Lucia on Saturday.

Windies Women break losing streak West Indies Women overpowered Sri Lanka by 47 runs to end their wretched unbeaten run at the ICC Women’s World Cup and begin their quest to salvage some pride from an otherwise depressing campaign...

New UWI principal at induction: Consider pan industry for economic diversification Professor Brian Copeland was officially inducted as the ninth principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus on Saturday.

Bret victims get assistance More than 300 citizens from across the country have benefited from disaster relief after losses incurred following the passage of Tropical Storm Bret on June 19.

Parris, Calliste net braces as Prisons win from behind Prisons FC got double strikes from Anthony Parris and Brandon Calliste which guided them to a 4-2 victory over Central Football Association (CFA) powerhouse Perseverance Ball Runners in the League...

Head of the EU delegation While the contracts for employees attached to the Targeted Conditional Cash Transfer Programme better known as the TT Food Card will expire on July 31, the programme is expected to continue.

THE SABGA-ABOUD STIMULUS Use the stimulus resulting from Sabga-Aboud’s bragging about the power and influence of the Trini Syrian-Lebanese community, notwithstanding its small size, to ensure that you and your groups can...

Levelling up How did you begin making art/how did you find your voice in this environment?