Tuesday 11th July, 2017 Job Hunter

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Boxer Justin Parris won a gold medal for T&T at the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Creole Boxing Championship in St Lucia on Saturday.
West Indies Women overpowered Sri Lanka by 47 runs to end their wretched unbeaten run at the ICC Women’s World Cup and begin their quest to salvage some pride from an otherwise depressing campaign...
Professor Brian Copeland was officially inducted as the ninth principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus on Saturday.
More than 300 citizens from across the country have benefited from disaster relief after losses incurred following the passage of Tropical Storm Bret on June 19.
Prisons FC got double strikes from Anthony Parris and Brandon Calliste which guided them to a 4-2 victory over Central Football Association (CFA) powerhouse Perseverance Ball Runners in the League...
While the contracts for employees attached to the Targeted Conditional Cash Transfer Programme better known as the TT Food Card will expire on July 31, the programme is expected to continue.
Use the stimulus resulting from Sabga-Aboud’s bragging about the power and influence of the Trini Syrian-Lebanese community, notwithstanding its small size, to ensure that you and your groups can...
How did you begin making art/how did you find your voice in this environment?
Opener Evin Lewis led a brutal assault with a record-breaking hundred as West Indies sensationally battered India to win the one-off Twenty20 International by nine wickets yesterday.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online