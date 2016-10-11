Tuesday 11th October, 2016 Job Hunter

Digicel’s Epic programme links communities “Digicel Foundation is in the business of linking communities, and we want to applaud them for that,” said deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde at the launch...

Campaign brings out sordid side of US politics Two US presidential candidates, deeply scarred by old and new wounds, slugging it out before an international audience, and being an inch away from a no-holds-barred spectacle of sexual perversion...

RBC Race for the Kids experiences spectacular turnout The Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain was transformed yesterday into a spectacular showcase of competitiveness, family fun and caring, as huge crowds of participants and spectators turned out...

Man who climbed Petrotrin tank feared dead Petrotrin employees are now searching for the body of Curtis Pierre, after he is believed to have jumped...

Fujaira Bridge ticks all boxes Fujaira Bridge ticks all necessary boxes in the ten-runner Maiden Stakes over a mile of ‘good to firm’ Leicester today; Andrea Atzeni again rides this twice-raced Sea The Stars colt for Newmarket...

A woman’s health issue It wasn’t until governments worked out that treating the diseases resulting from smoking cost them far more than the money they raised from taxing tobacco companies that they began taking these...

Man dies in bus crash Pastor Liesha Kerr-Bernard, sister of Roosevelt “Bassy” Kerr, 50, of L’Anse Fourmi, Tobago, who died from injuries he sustained when a Public Transport Service Corporation bus ran off the road...

Carenage man shot dead For the second time in just over a year, a Carenage family is dealing with the murder of one of their sons.