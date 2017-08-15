Tuesday 15th August, 2017 Job Hunter

Ronaldo banned for 5 games BARCELONA—Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool, and now Real Madrid has lost its main man for five matches at the start of the Spanish season.

Father guilty of child neglect A single-father who left his two-year-old son alone at home to get something for the child to eat was scolded by a magistrate when he appeared in court charged with child neglect.

T&T Film Festival announces strong line-up A strong line-up of critically acclaimed, award-winning Caribbean films will screen at this year’s Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF), to be held from September 19 to 26, at MovieTowne Port-...

‘Quest’ is on a mission, third time lucky Livingstones Quest ticks enough boxes to justify a punt in the six-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘soft’ ground Ffos Las today; this twice-raced Rod Millman-trained Showcasing colt...

Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes, the creator of popular television series such as Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy, has signed a deal to make new shows for Netflix.

The ‘Girl’ can help us! ‘Hello’ just noticed the ‘Girl’ has been switched to Wolverhampton tonight for a winnable Novice Auction Stakes over six furlongs of Tapeta which, along with Newcastle, continues to be popular...

School transport maxis in jeopardy Maxi taxi drivers assigned to transport primary and secondary students are threatening to withhold their services if some $12 million owed to them for the past four months are not paid before the...