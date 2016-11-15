Tuesday 15th November, 2016 Job Hunter

Split vote a challenge The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has gone on the offensive to secure approximately 11 seats in several previously controlled UNC corporations at stake in the November 28 Local...

Dennie bags U-19 shooting title Okera Dennie proved to be the best shooter in the Under-19 Division on Thursday in the T&T Secondary Schools Netball Association shooting competition at the Central Regional Indoor Sporting...

Driver, girlfriend killed in crash A car enthusiast and his girlfriend were killed and two of their friends critically injured as their car crashed into a tree in Chaguanas yesterday.

Minister looks at scratch bomb ban Following a visit to his constituent Sally-Ann Cuffie, a Talparo grandmother who had her fingers blown off by a scratch bomb, Public Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie is...

Doctor at World Diabetes Day Symposium: Herbalists should be locked up Dr Claude Khan is knocking “herbalists” who, he says, deceive diabetics into thinking they can be cured with so-called natural herbs.

Dottin shines but Windies flop again VIJAYAWADA—Deandra Dottin’s 17th One-Day International half-century was in vain as West Indies Women slumped to their second straight loss of the three-match series against India Women, with a...

Kublalsingh warns Government: Uneconomic to restart smelter Environmentalist Dr Wayne Kublalsingh says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley would be hard pressed to get the Alutrint smelter going again because the matter is still “before the courts and would...

Abebele tops at Extemporama When the North Zone of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation staged the 2016 edition of Extemporama recently at SWWTU Hall, Port-of-Spain there was standing room only at the Wrightson Road...