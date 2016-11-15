Tuesday 15th November, 2016 Job Hunter

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has gone on the offensive to secure approximately 11 seats in several previously controlled UNC corporations at stake in the November 28 Local...
Okera Dennie proved to be the best shooter in the Under-19 Division on Thursday in the T&T Secondary Schools Netball Association shooting competition at the Central Regional Indoor Sporting...
A car enthusiast and his girlfriend were killed and two of their friends critically injured as their car crashed into a tree in Chaguanas yesterday.
Following a visit to his constituent Sally-Ann Cuffie, a Talparo grandmother who had her fingers blown off by a scratch bomb, Public Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie is...
Dr Claude Khan is knocking “herbalists” who, he says, deceive diabetics into thinking they can be cured with so-called natural herbs.
VIJAYAWADA—Deandra Dottin’s 17th One-Day International half-century was in vain as West Indies Women slumped to their second straight loss of the three-match series against India Women, with a...
Environmentalist Dr Wayne Kublalsingh says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley would be hard pressed to get the Alutrint smelter going again because the matter is still “before the courts and would...
When the North Zone of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation staged the 2016 edition of Extemporama recently at SWWTU Hall, Port-of-Spain there was standing room only at the Wrightson Road...
HARARE—Captain Jason Holder hopes the key areas addressed during the recent one-week camp in South Africa will see West Indies turn the page on their dodgy One-Day International...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online