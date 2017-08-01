Tuesday 1st August, 2017 Job Hunter

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A Trinidadian woman has been appointed Vice President of Education and Programming at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.
Four people accused of breaking into a temple and stealing $24, 530 worth of cash and other items appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates Court yesterday.
bmobile and Mason Hall village again partnered to get the popular Games We Used to Play off to another exciting start with THA chief secretary Kelvin Charles in wicket with coconut branch bat in...
Trinidad and Tobago footballer Joevin Jones has signed with German Bundesliga 2 club SV Darmstadt 98 until June 2020.
Where were CL Financial’s audited financial statements? That was the call from former People’s National Movement (PNM) minister of finance Mariano Browne, as he spoke on the CLF issue yesterday....
Trinidad & Tobago’s circuit drivers didn’t quite capitalise on home advantage in the second leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship at Wallerfield on Sunday.
The 2014 CPL champions were off colour last year, managing a mere three victories to finish fifth and miss out on the final four, as Jamaica Tallawahs beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final to...
T&T’s Super heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul is undergoing an extremely intense training camp at the Gum Shield Boxing Gym, situated 184 Bexley Road, Eltham, London, England.
Despite the economic recession in T&T, Scotiabank continues to contribute financially to non-government organisations (NGO’s), says the bank’s senior vice president and head, Caribbean and...
