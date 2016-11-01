Tuesday 1st November, 2016 Job Hunter

Granny on larceny charges denied bail A Rio Claro grandmother accused of tricking five people into giving her $150,000 in exchange for Government houses was yesterday remanded to the Women’s Prison, Arouca.

All eyes on Rowley’s rejig For the second time since taking office and just months after his first reshuffle, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday announced long-anticipated changes to his Cabinet, axing two ministers...

Nicole to focus on MP duties Shocked by news that their MP Nicole Olivierre got sacked as Energy Minister, several residents of La Brea hoped their MP would now devote more time to constituency duties.

The next step in TTOC’s plans It’s the time of year when taking a look back as a way of determining the next step or what changes are required is the order of the day.

Anchor and Oil One of the most complex characters in Sir V S Naipaul’s The Suffrage of Elvira is Ramlogan, the fat, hairy rumshop keeper who constantly feuds with his neighbour, the Goldsmith, over a multitude...

Francois leads Rangers to another victory Jomoul Francois scored a second half double after being involved in two earlier goals as St Ann’s Rangers snatched their third win of the season with a 4-0 hammering of home side Pt Fortin Civic...

New ministers ready to prove themselves Rosemarie Sant

Caribbeanjobs.com lists T&T’s best and brightest Caribbeanjobs.com has partnered with some of the leading universities in T&T to create a listing of their best graduates. It is known as the Top Caribbean Graduates Initiative.

Mark-Baird retains World Masters Heptathlon title Marsha Mark-Baird successfully defended her women’s 40-44 heptathlon title on the fourth day of action at the World Masters Track and Field Championships at the Ern Clark Athletic Centre in Perth...