Tuesday 1st November, 2016 Job Hunter

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A Rio Claro grandmother accused of tricking five people into giving her $150,000 in exchange for Government houses was yesterday remanded to the Women’s Prison, Arouca.
For the second time since taking office and just months after his first reshuffle, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday announced long-anticipated changes to his Cabinet, axing two ministers...
Shocked by news that their MP Nicole Olivierre got sacked as Energy Minister, several residents of La Brea hoped their MP would now devote more time to constituency duties.
It’s the time of year when taking a look back as a way of determining the next step or what changes are required is the order of the day.
One of the most complex characters in Sir V S Naipaul’s The Suffrage of Elvira is Ramlogan, the fat, hairy rumshop keeper who constantly feuds with his neighbour, the Goldsmith, over a multitude...
Jomoul Francois scored a second half double after being involved in two earlier goals as St Ann’s Rangers snatched their third win of the season with a 4-0 hammering of home side Pt Fortin Civic...
Rosemarie Sant
Caribbeanjobs.com has partnered with some of the leading universities in T&T to create a listing of their best graduates. It is known as the Top Caribbean Graduates Initiative.
Marsha Mark-Baird successfully defended her women’s 40-44 heptathlon title on the fourth day of action at the World Masters Track and Field Championships at the Ern Clark Athletic Centre in Perth...
At the very first lecture I attended in medical school in Caracas, a time when Venezuela’s future was so promising, oil a plenty, iron, aluminium and gold mines, snow-capped mountains and flat-...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online