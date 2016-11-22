Tuesday 22nd November, 2016 Job Hunter

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Texas Katie, purchased out of a Thirsk seller back in September from the prestigious yard of Mick Channon, is back ‘on the market’ in a Claiming Stakes over seven furlongs of Southwell fibresand...
Artist Che Lovelace expects most of the new work he’s showing tomorrow at Softbox Studio will not come back to T&T after it makes its New York debut in January.
Government’s announcement on the eve of local government elections of plans to sell vacant/vandalised Housing Development Corporation (HDC) units to prospective homeowners is a naked political...
Public health care officials have declined to comment on the issue except to acknowledge that procedures are being performed illegally in the majority of the cases.
There are many quotations about the importance of the human experience of childhood.
T&T Red Force was brought right down to earth after their emphatic win against the Windwards in the team’s opening encounter, by a brilliant performance from the Barbados Pride unit on the...
Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance) was returned as president by a majority vote in yesterday’s Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO).
With the first term of the school year well underway, educators from across Mayaro and environs have given top marks to the work being done at the Black Deer Vacation Camp, which is sponsored by...
The pre-dawn protest prompted a massive traffic pile-up along the Guaracara/Tabaquite Road as police could not remove the debris immediately.
