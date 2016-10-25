Tuesday 25th October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Local Government Elections activities by political parties begin tonight and voter registration also moves into high gear. November 26 is the final deadline for voter registration for upcoming...
T&T is the “Land of Calypso.” We have heard the often used statement, “By calypso our stories are told,” more so in the month of October which was officially declared “Calypso History Month”...
Olympic judo athlete Christopher George plans to mount a one-man crusade aimed at clearing a smoother path for the nation’s emerging athletes in their global development. Build A ChampionTT is the...
Dr Shashta Sawh
Breast physician—Pink Hibiscus Breast Health Specialist
Contentment shouldn’t be a problem for Newmarket trainer William Haggas, when he saddles this Highclere-owned Cacique filly for 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good’ ground Leicester...
T&T will be represented at next year’s Mr & Ms Olympia, the pinnacle of professional bodybuilding and fitness, thanks to veteran muscleman Darrem Charles and emerging talent Laurelle...
There was plenty to cheer and much to be proud about when the T&T Equestrian Association (TTEA) held its mini league finale and Goodwin Heights show-jumping competition on Sunday, October 16,...
WALTER ALIBEY
