Tuesday 27th June, 2017 Job Hunter

Guard hurt in jailbreak seeks damages As investigation into a deadly jailbreak two years ago continues, a security guard who was shot by police during an alleged shootout with one of the escapees is suing the State and claims the...

Tobago franchise cricket gets $100,000 boost The first ever Tobago franchise cricket tournament which is schedule to bowl off tomorrow, and which has attracted a host of top national players, and two leading Premier Division clubs, has...

‘War’ on bookies at Beverley Rhosneigr will not be a surprise if causing one in the four-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘good to firm ‘Leicester tonight; although a 33/1 shot when beaten ten lengths on debut over...

Learn from Islamic compassion President Anthony Carmona said this country will do well to follow the example of the Muslim community in their selfless devotion to the economically vulnerable and impoverished, especially in the...

Illegal dumping adds to flooding woes Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein is appealing to citizens to stop their indiscriminate and illegal dumping as he said this is partly to blame for the devastating floods the nation has...

Benny sees his idol play T&T’s Che Benny saw his idol Juan Mata play at the famed Old Trafford football pitch in England, courtesy FLOW which presented him with the opportunity from the Ultimate Football Experience (...

Islam teaches us to care — PM Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday joined with the Muslim community in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr at the Mucurapo Street Mosque in San Fernando, on Sunday.

Peter Pan on persistence and perspective At Guardian Media we are changing the way we do business. We have to and we will because we must all stop waiting for a hero to save all of us in T&T.

Single mom shot dead The mother of a child diagnosed with cerebral palsy was found murdered at her home in Gasparillo yesterday.