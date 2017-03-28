Tuesday 28th March, 2017 Job Hunter

3 witnesses absent, man freed of murder A man who spent 11 years in jail on a murder charge walked free yesterday because the State could not find three witnesses —including it’s main witness — to testify in the matter.

Tobago toddler drowns in pool Casandra Tobago police are probing the drowning death of a toddler in the village of Roxborough. Dead is two-year-old Chyna Roberts, of Belle Garden.

Why Ahye, Walcott were absent—Part II On Wednesday, the first part of this two part series was published, Here’s Part II.

Music TT to run David Stopps workshop Local music practitioners can soon learn from international author and artist manager David Stopps.

Ambition outstrips execution at local IT Expo The inaugural IT Expo held last Saturday morning at the Lok Jack Graduate Business School was a bit of a curiosity.

CRICKET LOVELY CRICKET? Cricket in the air. Pakistan versus the West Indies 20/20. Nobody interested except rain. Put stumps down in the Oval and farmers and buffalo happy. One of those quicksilver 20:20 series.

Barber shot dead at HDC plaza As they lit candles on the spot where Christopher Wells took his last breath on Saturday night, Pleasantville residents yesterday vowed to hit the streets in protest against Government’s handling...

Jones stands out for Mayaro Healthy competition brought out outstanding performances from the young athletes of Mayaro who took part in the 2017 bpTT Mayaro Primary Schools Zonal Athletic Games held at the Mayaro Secondary...