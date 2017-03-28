Tuesday 28th March, 2017 Job Hunter

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A man who spent 11 years in jail on a murder charge walked free yesterday because the State could not find three witnesses —including it’s main witness — to testify in the matter.
Casandra Tobago police are probing the drowning death of a toddler in the village of Roxborough.
Dead is two-year-old Chyna Roberts, of Belle Garden.
On Wednesday, the first part of this two part series was published, Here’s Part II.
Local music practitioners can soon learn from international author and artist manager David Stopps.
The inaugural IT Expo held last Saturday morning at the Lok Jack Graduate Business School was a bit of a curiosity.
Cricket in the air. Pakistan versus the West Indies 20/20. Nobody interested except rain. Put stumps down in the Oval and farmers and buffalo happy. One of those quicksilver 20:20 series.
As they lit candles on the spot where Christopher Wells took his last breath on Saturday night, Pleasantville residents yesterday vowed to hit the streets in protest against Government’s handling...
Healthy competition brought out outstanding performances from the young athletes of Mayaro who took part in the 2017 bpTT Mayaro Primary Schools Zonal Athletic Games held at the Mayaro Secondary...
As Parliament moves to resume the execution of convicted murderers, Bishop of the United West Indian Baptist Sacred Order, Leon John, says this will not deter criminals as the crime detection rate...
