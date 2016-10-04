Tuesday 4th October, 2016 Job Hunter

​Riley appointed to RFHL board Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has announced the appointment of Robert Riley, to its Board of Directors, effective October 1.

Rich can find loopholes to evade taxes—Watson Even though he expressed support for the new 30 per cent tax bracket for people earning $1 million and more per year, economist Dr Patrick Watson said yesterday that he was unsure whether the...

Macqueripe gone to the dogs These new “tenants” have now taken over areas surrounding the car park and even the beach down at the bay. One can see them on a daily basis lazing under the thatched huts and around the cafeteria...

Banker: Budget oil price should be lower Republic Bank Limited managing director Nigel Baptiste has welcomed plans for the implementation of the T&T Revenue Authority.

The technology agenda, deferred In his second budget presentation, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert played again to the cheap seats, offering minimal fiscal dings and tentative benevolence to citizens living on the monetary...

Legends call for Joseph in today’s ODI SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates—Fast-bowling legend Waqar Younis and legendary former captain Sir Vivian Richards, believe struggling West Indies should turn to teenaged fast bowler...