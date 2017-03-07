Tuesday 7th March, 2017 Job Hunter

Bring sex offenders registry The T&T Government should partner with the Angel Watch Centre and the United States’ Department of Justice in a bid to alert foreign law enforcement partners about intended travel by convicted...

Man charged with killing Shannon back in court Almost three months after Republic Bank Ltd employee Shannon Banfield was murdered, the preliminary inquiry into her killing is yet to commence.

FCB mum on US$25m loan to downgraded Barbados Majority state-owned banking group First Citizens is refusing to disclose the terms of a loan it made to the Government of Barbados, which was first disclosed by that country’s embattled minister...

Diego Martin marches against domestic violence There have been over 11,000 reports of domestic violence in the Diego Martin district over a five-year period.

Lara: I’m Ok West Indies batting legend Brian Lara has officially responded to last Wednesday Facebook post which suggested that he was injured in a vehicular accident while returning from a part with friends...

Windies fall to four-wicket loss With England reeling on 126 for five chasing 226 for victory, West Indies strike bowler Shannon Gabriel walked off with the side strain.

T&T’s Wallace earns Swifts netball draw T&T’s Samantha Wallace showed nerves of steel to drain the match-saving shot as the New South Wales Swifts salvaged a 59-59 draw with the Melbourne Vixens in their Suncorp Super Netball League...

Debe cane fields now a hot spot for killings Had police been patrolling the streets instead of focusing on speeding and drunk drivers, gunmen may not have been able the storm a Debe bar last Thursday and murder three men.

He knows how to fight crime Even as the murder rate continues to spiral out of control and criticism of National Security Minister Edmund Dillon grows, the Attorney General is commending his colleague for his hard work in...