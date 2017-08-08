Tuesday 8th August, 2017 Job Hunter

4 women robbed at church Police are searching for four bandits who preyed on elderly parishioners at the St Francis RC Church in Sangre Grande last week.

Man killed by police in robbery identified The man shot and killed during a shootout with police officers and bandits in a robbery at Pharry Hardware at Pharry Village, Toco Main Road on Saturday, has been identified as Wendell Jeremey...

Duke urges Govt to act on cyber laws Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is being urged to introduce legislation to protect citizens from the backlash of personal information and compromising photos being leaked on social media platforms...

Injured Destra promises to be ‘badda’ Soca artiste, the Queen of Bacchanal, Destra Garcia promises to be “Badda” when she returns on stage from her ankle injury she sustained in Bermuda during her performance.

Pan body head blames erroneous media reports: Nothing to hide from Govt Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz yesterday defended the organisation against erroneous reports in the media which sought to put them against the National Carnival Commission (NCC) regarding...

CCC students embrace BPTT math incentive Fifteen determined young men and women attached to the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) are now proud graduates of the 2017 Annual BPTT Young Adult Math Experience, having embraced the often-...

‘Freedom’, at last ‘Dark’ days were left behind for Charles Hills at Goodwood last week and prospects look much brighter in the 2-y-o Auction Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Nottingham tonight, when we...

For Natalia’s sake, let’s all learn to swim The drowning of four-year-old Natalia Samuel in Columbus Bay on Sunday is another tragic reminder of the number of people, young and old, who die on our beaches and rivers every year.

Devant wants CoE over purchase of new sea vessels As the second Inter-Island Ferry, the “Ocean Flower 2” is expected to arrive in the country today, former minister of transport, Devant Maharaj, is calling on the Integrity Commission of T&T...