UWI Sunday 1st October, 2017

A heart-wrenching plea by Rachael Sukhdeo, wife of Sheron Sukhdeo, was enough to ensure a magistrate let the millionaire car dealer free on charges of breaching a three-year protection order.
“Finding your sweet spot in service to those with special needs.”
When I went to Matura on Tuesday, I had a fair idea of what the day was supposed to look like because of the itinerary I was given.
A week ago today Germany put a far right party, Alternative for Germany (AFD), into its Parliament, the Bundestag. The last time that happened was more than 50 years ago.
Young tennis star Tim Pasea would one day like to play at each of that sport’s major tournaments.
State-owned Petrotrin has retained the services of an independent foreign forensic investigator to probe the so-called fake oil scandal.
T&T’s forward Jerrel Britto suffered a medical scare last week while in training with his Honduran club Honduras Progreso after experiencing chest pains and dizzy spells.
Citizens now have a mobile app which will allow them the ability the contact with the Police Complaints Authority directly in the event they have a report to file against police officers.
For the first time in the company’s 26-year history, BOSS will have a woman at its helm.
You can call them artisan marketplaces, food halls, or whatever you like but they’re starting to pop-up all around T&T, bringing together restaurants, events, and other retail experiences in...
