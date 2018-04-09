UWI Today 8th April, 2018

Former minister on OAS blunder: PM should request transfer of DPS Former Foreign Affairs Minister Ralph Maraj says the move by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to refer the diplomatic blunder over Dominica matter to Ambassador Christopher Thomas is a confusing one...

What’s our response to domestic violence? Twenty- year-old Christine Chuniesingh lost her life to intimate partner violence this week. She won’t be the last woman for the year to die at the hands of her male partner.

Cambridge Analytica and the elections industry We have been taught that the right to vote is sacred.

Sinanan orders audit into dry-docking of T&T Spirit Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has ordered an internal audit into the recent dry-docking of the T&T Spirit since the passenger vessel still remains unable to return to the domestic...

Darts players head to Diego Martin for 701 tournament Some 32 players will, on Sunday, battle for top honours in the first 701 Darts Tournament being hosted by Northwest Darts Association, in conjunction with Daybreak Cafe in Diego Martin.

Spin wizard Narine ready to start for KKR MUMBAI, INDIA—Kolkata Knight Riders believe beleaguered West Indies spin wizard, Sunil Narine, will be ready for the start of their campaign in the Indian Premier League, after returning home...

Will youth inspire and force change? “I just threw up on international television; it feels so good,” was the reaction of the teenager when, she, like hundreds of thousands of her peers across the US, and a reported 800 protest sites...

Govt dragging feet on police station for Enterprise Government is dragging its feet when it comes to the establishment of a permanent police station at Enterprise, says Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim and Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan.