Former Foreign Affairs Minister Ralph Maraj says the move by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to refer the diplomatic blunder over Dominica matter to Ambassador Christopher Thomas is a confusing one...
You are here
UWI Today 8th April, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
Twenty- year-old Christine Chuniesingh lost her life to intimate partner violence this week. She won’t be the last woman for the year to die at the hands of her male partner.
|
We have been taught that the right to vote is sacred.
|
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has ordered an internal audit into the recent dry-docking of the T&T Spirit since the passenger vessel still remains unable to return to the domestic...
|
Some 32 players will, on Sunday, battle for top honours in the first 701 Darts Tournament being hosted by Northwest Darts Association, in conjunction with Daybreak Cafe in Diego Martin.
|
MUMBAI, INDIA—Kolkata Knight Riders believe beleaguered West Indies spin wizard, Sunil Narine, will be ready for the start of their campaign in the Indian Premier League, after returning home...
|
“I just threw up on international television; it feels so good,” was the reaction of the teenager when, she, like hundreds of thousands of her peers across the US, and a reported 800 protest sites...
|
Government is dragging its feet when it comes to the establishment of a permanent police station at Enterprise, says Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim and Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan.
|
It is a fact that football generally can open doors and reach out to people who need help most.
|
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online