UWI Today Sunday 3rd June, 2018

Republic staff volunteers Staff of Republic Bank exercised the spirit of volunteerism, through the refurbishment of three buildings in celebration of United Way Day of Caring on May 19.

Maha Sabha accuses EOC of open bias in hijab case The Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) is being taken to task for its stance in the ongoing controversy over a hijab ban at the Lakshmi Girls’ High School.

No apology on SDMS stand Last Wednesday, all celebrations (observed during the month of May) climaxed as our country celebrated Indian Arrival Day.

Careful along the ‘Silk Road’ T&T approaches China in the reality of continuing and complete dependence on foreign direct investment (FDI), enterprise, and international marketing connections to survive.

Guillen: People making mischief at QPCC Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) board member Jeffrey Guillen says that people are making mischief at Queen’s Park Cricket Club and this is not good for the century-old club.

Mangallie, Jaggessar pump $$$ into T20 tournament Former national cricketer turned businessman Rajendra Mangallie is creating waves with his T20 tournament in collaboration with the Jaggessar group of companies.

Gaining control in a recession The report in the May 27 Sunday Business by Marla Dukharan entitled, “T&T Mid-Year Fiscal Budget Review: Fact Check” in taking such a narrow view of the government’s impact on the performance...

Messaging issues —Government, Opposition In Senate, Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses is known as the most reserved, brief on statement, low on profile.