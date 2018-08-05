UWI Today Sunday 5th August, 2018

Anansi and the Sky God comes to Napa The play Anansi and the Sky God is a widely known folk tale about how the popular African/Caribbean trickster spider got the Sky God Nyame to rename all the stories of the world after him.

Understanding the Catholic faith The Gospel reading on Sunday, August 5, John 6:24-35, presents an opportunity for reflection on what it means to be a disciple of the “true bread”; “the bread of life.” In the Gospel Jesus tells...

Plain sports, bad manners Certifications in nothing related to sports with an opinion on everything. The illusion of the CAC Games; how does T&T’s cycling performance really measure up?

What do colleges want? The college application process can seem pretty mysterious to the uninitiated.

EU-OECD have Caribbean on the ropes again The financial services sector of Caribbean jurisdictions, and other parts of the developing world, have been under continuous assault by the European Union (EU) and the Organisation for Economic...

Jack blocks $1.5m SIS lawsuit claim A company has been temporarily barred from recouping a $1.5 million debt from former government minister Jack Warner.

Dulalchan again gets top ranking After last week’s approval of Police Commissioner-designate Gary Griffith, the Police Service Commission is now following up on requirements regarding confirmed appointments for Deputy...

Thank you for the music In grand style, the T&T Steel and Brass Symphonic Orchestra (TTSBSO) delivered a musical vote of thanks to late co-founder, Leslie Clement, at Daaga Hall, UWI on July 28 and 29.

How Piedata is cracking the Caribbean Code PANAMA CITY, Panama—Four years ago, a group called Piedata came together with Canto, a trade association of Caribbean telecommunications service providers, to hold a hackathon.