Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young has shot back at Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s claim that all he (Young) was doing was “bad-mouthing people” when he claimed...
You are here
UWI Today Sunday 6th May, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
On April 1 instant, I wrote on the issue of the Constitution (Amendment)(Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2018. Today, I am following up with another instalment.
|
Come Thursday, May 10, artist Sarah Knights will unveil her first solo exhibition — ONE THOUSAND MEs — at Medulla Art Gallery, located at 37 Fitt Street, Woodbrook, at 7 pm.
|
Urging people to brace for devastating floods, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has slammed Government for failing to provide resources to local government bodies to clear water courses...
|
Amidst revelations by Acting Attorney General Stuart Young that criminals lawyers were helping gangsters run criminal empires, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling on him to provide...
|
Chief Justice Ivor Archie’s mother, Moulda Archie, was celebrated for leaving a legacy of unselfishness and steely resilience at her funeral at the Evangelical Church in Scarborough yesterday.
|
Hundreds of young graduates in the medical profession are finding it difficult to get jobs and are forced to take jobs which pay significantly less than the ones they are qualified to do.
|
T&T Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Christopher Alcazar says they are pleased the Export Import Bank of T&T Ltd (Eximbank) is now an authorised distributor of foreign exchange to local...
|
The emergency fund is a bust.
|
SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT— NORCECA Vice President and CAZOVA President T&T’s Mushtaque Mohammed has been appointed as President of the FIVB Development Commission.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online