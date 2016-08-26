xtreme tt 2016-08-26

Transforming thinking through education “Investing in improving innovation quality is essential for closing the innovation divide.

Minister concerned about oil spills Energy Minister Nicole Olivierre says she is extremely concerned about recent oilspills, particularly those affecting fishing communities in her La Brea constituency.

Floods in Debe and PoS Heavy rains caused flash flooding in several parts of the country yesterday.

Cat got your tongue? If you have ever been licked by a cat, the first thing you probably noticed was the rough texture of its tongue.

Women urged to leave abusive relationships Be proactive and not reactive. Words of advice to women in abusive relationships and homes by Madinah House president, Lydia Choate.

Youth spokesman urges: Put young people on state boards More young people should be on state boards, says vice-chairperson for policy, advocacy and projects of the Commonwealth Youth Council, Nikoli Edwards.

Playing for Keeps The film Play the Devil, by writer/director Maria Govan and producer Abigail Hadeed, is simultaneously an exploration of the socio-political issues underpinning T&T and the Caribbean, a coming...

Garcia looking forward to Guatemala clash Holland-based T&T winger Levi Garcia is hoping to pick up from where he left off when the T&T Soca Warriors resume their 2018 Concacaf Group C Semifinal Round World Cup qualifying campaign...