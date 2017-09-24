XX Suday 24th September, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
It will be several months before Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure completes its hearings and submits a final report of its findings on procurement and...
BRISTOL, England—West Indies will hope the return of Chris Gayle to their line-up will trigger the spark that leads to a series-levelling victory over England in the third One-day International...
All humans are susceptible to the pull of emotions over logic and rationality. It’s just a part of who we are as a species.
The world premiere of the T&T animated short Temple in the Sea takes place at the T&T Film Festival today.
Businessman Sheldon Stephen is assuring telecommunications giant Digicel that they will be paid all outstanding monies owed to them.
A former acting prime minister, a Calypso queen and the doctor who diagnosed the first case of AIDS in the English-speaking Caribbean have this year been awarded the country's highest award.
Huddled around an old photo album in a small apartment on Nelson Street, tales flow of the extraordinary life of well-known mas man Benidict Morgan.
A Princes Town technician allegedly found with two naked schoolgirls in his car in May 2016 has been ordered to stand trial on charges of sexual touching and kidnapping.
With an irresistible Caribbean twist, in adapting Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Barbadian filmmaker Shakirah Bourne has a character named Bottom played by a woman.
The 2017 T&T Film Festival runs until September 26 at MovieTowne Port-of-Spain, San Fernando & Tobago and at the UWI.
