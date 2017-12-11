XX Sunday 10th December, 2017

Wild meat reigns at Soca Parang Food Fest Wild meat trumped music on December 2 when Yorke Inc held its Wild Meat Soca Parang Food Festival at the spacious Nature Resort & Spa in Salybia.

Ramadhar: Anti-Gang Bill will put T&T on same road like Philippines Opposition (COP) MP Prakash Ramadhar says if the Anti-Gang Bill is passed in its present form, T&T will be on the road to violence like what is happening in the Philippines where under...

Crime hits home Imagine walking into your oneyear- old daughter’s bedroom and finding a spent shell a foot or so from her crib and a bullet hole in the ceiling.

Gabriel scalps 3 to lead Windies fight HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND— West Indies twice fought their way back into the second Test against New Zealand, to steal a share of the honours on the opening day at Seddon Park yesterday.

It good for him In a shooting with all the hallmarks of a bias crime, a well-loved trans woman, a performer, an HIV worker, a community advocate, was murdered Tuesday. Sasha Fierce she chose to be called.

Latchoo grateful for local support T&T-born Rajesh Latchoo has made a call for coaches in this country to keep their country’s interest at heart but use ways and means of developing their trade even if it means having to take...

Charles-Fevrier praises his players intelligent play W Connection head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier expressed delight at his team’s triumph in Friday night’s TTFA FA Trophy Final to cap off the 2017 season at the Home of Football, Ato Boldon Stadium...

Human milk bank coming soon Desperate to save the fragile premature babies languishing at the nation's hospitals, newly appointed director of Women's Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh is planning to set up a human milk bank in T...

Changing mindsets in dealing with gangs Laventille is an experience.