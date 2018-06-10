The Imam of the Masjid-ul-Muttaqeen yesterday sent a strong message to those responsible for hiding high-powered guns and ammunition on the mosque’s Munroe Road, Cunupia property, saying stay away...
You are here
XX Sunday 10th June, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
Finance Minister Colm Imbert is alleging there is “organised political mischief” against the property tax, but he is insisting that the average person will pay one hundred dollars a month and the...
|
In London, scooter gangs wielding hammers, “zombie” knives, machetes, and sledgehammers maim and murder vulnerable people.
|
Shaniqua Bascombe yesterday starred on the track for Cougars, running the fastest time for a 14-year-old in the world, 11.59 seconds, in the Girls Under-17 100 metres, to seal one of two gold...
|
Former Works Minister Stephen Cadiz is accusing both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert of “dragging” his name “through the mud, and he is now exploring all his...
|
Warnings against President Donald Trump converting the USA into a Third World dictatorship have been eclipsed by the emerging, far more apocalyptic threat of him seriously undermining the...
|
The greatest wish of an individual who has been wronged is to have justice and fairness meted out to him/her.
|
|
Government owns 23 per cent of the Express newspaper and TV6 and shares from that media house will soon be on sale via bonds with tax-free high interest, says Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
|
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says raids on mosques over the Carnival period were justified after “lethal weapons, arms and ammunition” were found at the Masjid-ul-Muttaqeen Mosque in Cunupia on...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online