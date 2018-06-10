XX Sunday 10th June, 2018

Imam to those who hid guns in ceiling: Stay away! The Imam of the Masjid-ul-Muttaqeen yesterday sent a strong message to those responsible for hiding high-powered guns and ammunition on the mosque’s Munroe Road, Cunupia property, saying stay away...

Imbert: Organised political mischief against property tax Finance Minister Colm Imbert is alleging there is “organised political mischief” against the property tax, but he is insisting that the average person will pay one hundred dollars a month and the...

Crime—Evaluating the Police Service In London, scooter gangs wielding hammers, “zombie” knives, machetes, and sledgehammers maim and murder vulnerable people.

Bascombe leads Cougars title charge Shaniqua Bascombe yesterday starred on the track for Cougars, running the fastest time for a 14-year-old in the world, 11.59 seconds, in the Girls Under-17 100 metres, to seal one of two gold...

Cadiz denies boat contract collusion Former Works Minister Stephen Cadiz is accusing both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert of “dragging” his name “through the mud, and he is now exploring all his...

A taste for unrestricted power Warnings against President Donald Trump converting the USA into a Third World dictatorship have been eclipsed by the emerging, far more apocalyptic threat of him seriously undermining the...

Penal system must deliver justice—Arbishop The greatest wish of an individual who has been wronged is to have justice and fairness meted out to him/her.

Govt owns piece of Express, TV6 Government owns 23 per cent of the Express newspaper and TV6 and shares from that media house will soon be on sale via bonds with tax-free high interest, says Finance Minister Colm Imbert.