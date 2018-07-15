XX Sunday 14th July, 2018

The Men’s 4x100 metres team was T&T’s last hope for a medal at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships but the local quartet crossed in a disappointing seventh place in yesterday’s final at the...
The John O’Brien trained Pauseforacoors made it three wins from three starts yesterday as she made every yard of the running to win the feature Handicap for three-year-olds and over horses rated...
Literary prizes are proven investments with guaranteed returns, says a release from the Bocas Lit Fest.
The Renaissance Theatre Company will be performing the original comedy Look Twice It’s Your Wife at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, on July 14 and 15.
Bangladesh was bowled out for 149 in reply to West Indies’ 354, producing yet another inept batting display.
A good effort by T&T, led by Chris Richards Junior, saw this country place fourth in the recently concluded Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC) in Jamaica.
T&T’s senior women’s footballers are completing their final few days of preparations before departing for Colombia to contest the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla.
Although there was evidence of racial and political unity in Belmont East yesterday after the opposing candidates in tomorrow’s by-election shook hands gracefully as their motorcades sailed past...
In 2006, in piloting the Constitution Amendment Bill that changed the way the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of Police were to be appointed, then prime minister Patrick Manning had this to...
Shandy Carib Magnolias and Defence Force were crowned new champions in the abbreviated T&T Hockey Board Women and Men Championship Divisions League competition which concluded at the National...
