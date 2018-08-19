The John Leotaud trained General JN won the feature Modified Benchmark Handicap for Horses Rated 80-60 over 1,750 metres with contemptuous ease out at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, yesterday.
You are here
XX Sunday 19th August, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
Only a few commercial dirt ovens still exist Tobago. The best and most popular loaves can be found in the village of L’Anse Fourmi, located on Tobago’s north coast.
|
National Under-15 Singles champion, Derron Douglas moved to within a win of advancing to the main draw knockout of the Cadet Boys Singles competition at the El Salvador Junior and Cadet Open...
|
First, the good news. The new Angelin platform, commissioned by bpTT, is home to be installed. If all goes well, it will start producing much needed additional gas in early 2019.
|
What is fear keeping you from? What do you yearn to do but fear beginning? No matter how strong and confident we appear, we are all susceptible to fear.
|
The 2018 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and CAPE examination results have been the best this country has seen in the last decade.
|
The New South Wales Swifts are delighted to announce that international representatives Helen Housby, T&T’s Samantha Wallace and Sarah Klau have re-signed with the club for the 2019 Australian...
|
Charges could soon materialise against the handful of Beetham residents who created a “sideshow” involving their MP, Fitzgerald Hinds last Tuesday as he intends to fully cooperate with the ongoing...
|
The new T&T Young Adult novel Home Home by Lisa Allen-Agostini will be included in a national secondary schools book tour from September-December.
|
Twin brothers, Ahkeem Boyd and Ahkeel Boyd combined for 60 points to lead Stories of Success (SOS) Basketball Academy to an emphatic 130-92 demolition of Trailblazers in the Men’s Premier Division...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online