XX Sunday 19th August, 2018

General JN speeds to victory The John Leotaud trained General JN won the feature Modified Benchmark Handicap for Horses Rated 80-60 over 1,750 metres with contemptuous ease out at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, yesterday.

The best breads of Tobago Only a few commercial dirt ovens still exist Tobago. The best and most popular loaves can be found in the village of L’Anse Fourmi, located on Tobago’s north coast.

Douglas closes in on Cadet Boys main draw spot National Under-15 Singles champion, Derron Douglas moved to within a win of advancing to the main draw knockout of the Cadet Boys Singles competition at the El Salvador Junior and Cadet Open...

They took. They went. We lost. First, the good news. The new Angelin platform, commissioned by bpTT, is home to be installed. If all goes well, it will start producing much needed additional gas in early 2019.

Alicia Lee Wo: Get out of your comfort zone What is fear keeping you from? What do you yearn to do but fear beginning? No matter how strong and confident we appear, we are all susceptible to fear.

Best CSEC results in 10 years The 2018 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and CAPE examination results have been the best this country has seen in the last decade.

Wallace, Housby and Klau recommit to Swifts The New South Wales Swifts are delighted to announce that international representatives Helen Housby, T&T’s Samantha Wallace and Sarah Klau have re-signed with the club for the 2019 Australian...

Charges against Hinds’ attackers could be laid soon Charges could soon materialise against the handful of Beetham residents who created a “sideshow” involving their MP, Fitzgerald Hinds last Tuesday as he intends to fully cooperate with the ongoing...

Home Home goes to school The new T&T Young Adult novel Home Home by Lisa Allen-Agostini will be included in a national secondary schools book tour from September-December.