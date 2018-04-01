XX Sunday 1st April, 2018

Kelly Alves PAIN GAIN It is complete. A valuable lesson was learnt and experienced. The mind is the strongest part of the body that is supported by your soul, which is lifted by God.

Weekes in Easter message: We can extract the essence of beliefs of others President Paula-Mae Weekes said yesterday that one of the benefits of living in a multi-religious society such as T&T, is that “we can all extract the essence of the beliefs of others and...

TTFA’s Home of Football near completion The T&T Football Association’s (TTFA) “Home of Football” project is progressing well with training fields near completion in Couva.

T&T U-15 falls to Guyana Guyana spinners were at the top of their game yesterday as they bowled out T&T for just 73 runs to win their West Indies Regional U-15 match at Windalco, Jamaica by 29 runs.

Sarika and family have a good time At Sarika Ramroop's family camp at the Malabar Farms Estate in Manzanilla, children were playing, fishing with rod and net, swimming, and chilling on a raft, while adults were eating a variety of...

Hundreds flock to Salybia beach People from all parts of Trinidad journeyed to Salybia Beach on the Toco Main Road to camp for the long Easter weekend.

La Divina tradition dying Rising poverty levels and unemployment are having a negative impact on La Divina Pastora festivities in Siparia with a drastic decline in attendance this year.

Delves steps down as Digicel CEO Digicel announced this week that its CEO for T&T John Delves is stepping down.

Garcia commends students for clean-up efforts The students from El Dorado West, Bon Air Secondary Schools and St Anthony’s College have come in for high praises from Education Minister Anthony Garcia for their participation in two separate...