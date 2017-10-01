XX Sunday 1st October, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The 2017 edition of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k took place yesterday at locations in Port-of-Spain and San Fernando.
As Finance Minister Colm Imbert prepares to present his third budget tomorrow, he will be faced with a worrying gap between what Government earns and what it spends.
By September of 2018, the T&T Football Association is expected to swing open the doors to its brand new 72-room sports hotel, signifying the end of phase one of a project it calls the Home of...
A 35-year-old man who drank poison after stabbing a 12-year-old girl and her 32-year-old mother 11 days ago has died at hospital.
Sioux Nation, one of four Aidan O’Brien declarations, will be mount of Ryan Moore in the twelve-runner, £213500, group one Middle Park Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Newmarket today...
The hierarchy of the Cricket West Indies board is in town this weekend for a directors meeting, and just hours after its president Dave Cameron touched down in T&T, Guardian Media Sports sat...
Few acronyms elicit as wide a variety of reactions across the globe as the letters IMF.
State-owned Petrotrin has retained the services of an independent foreign forensic investigator to probe the so-called fake oil scandal.
Discussions between Venezuela and T&T concerning the Dragon Field gas deal have not been interrupted due to sanctions posed by the US against Venezuela in late August, 2017.
