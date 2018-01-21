XX Sunday 21st January, 2018

Build a relationship with God More and more Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Port-of-Spain are turned to making Lectio Divina (sacred reading) an integral part of their reflective Bible reading, joining people throughout...

Starting a business and your money For some, becoming an entrepreneur is viewed as the ultimate path to financial freedom. Building a successful company from scratch requires tremendous effort and determination.

Guyanese man shot dead in POS A Guyanese national was shot dead in Port-of-Spain yesterday. Dead is 30-year-old Troy Henry of San Juan.

Tobago stakeholders want more details on new ferry Stakeholders in Tobago say they want more answers on the ferry which the Government has purchased for the seabridge and which the Finance Minister Colm Imbert says will be here in April to add to...

AG to respond to UNC in writing on anti-gang talks Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is expected to give a “fulsome” response in writing to the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her request for a meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley...

Mohammed fights but Red Force on brink GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Jason Mohammed was in sight of his seventh first class hundred but the effort appeared unlikely to save Trinidad and Tobago Red Force from a heavy defeat and their fourth...

More job cuts coming at UTT Staff at the University of T&T (UTT) have started clearing their desks as management gets ready for its retrenchment process by month’s end, just ten days away.

Father: I did everything to protect my stubborn son The grieving father of a a teenaged murder victim said yesterday that he relocated his family from Laventille in an attempt top spare them from the gun and gang violence in the community.