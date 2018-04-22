XX Sunday 22nd April, 2018

As murdered security guard Paul Rajcoomar, 41, was buried yesterday under Muslim rites, police investigators received critical information that Rajcoomar’s murder was a hit called from within the...
The Caribbean has felt the devastating effects of climate change more than ever over the past year.
The Satya Anand Ashram, temple of Truth and Bliss at Dookhan Drive, Johnny King Road, Aranguez, is only two years old, but many of its members and devotees have been quietly involved in charity...
Nigel Edwards has been appointed executive director of the Unit Trust Corporation, effective June 1, 2018.
Clarence Rambharat, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, says the time has come to put a stop to harmful trawling activities which have damaged the marine environment as well as the...
Shaniqua Bascombe of St James Secondary School and Point Fortin West Secondary's Natasha Fox were the outstanding girls' athletes each winning three gold medals at the Secondary Schools Track and...
The three Cedros fishermen who have been in Venezuela for the past three weeks still cannot leave the country because one of them does not have proper identification.
‘That is not their identity.
That is not their soul.
In 1999/2000, the then Panday administration made significant alterations to the Sexual Offences Act 1986. The big issue in 1986 was the question of “marital rape” in section 4.
In an amazing show of support for its under-10 cricketers, the sleepy village of San Pedro Poole came alive on Friday evening with hundreds showing up to support the future cricketers of this...
