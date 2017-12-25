XX Sunday 24th December, 2017

Trump lobs grenade into Palestinian-Israeli conflict Continuing a reflection on what this columnist considers the crisis of the major political economies of the world and the need for a reformation, US President Donald Trump has tossed a hand...

Thieves target FCB again If at first you don't succeed, try again and if the second time does not work, leave your sledge hammer and chisel and abandon your Christmas thievery.

Law: Windies cheap dismissals rival lunacy CHRISTCHURCH—West Indies head coach Stuart Law has instructed his West Indies team to put up or shut up in the remaining matches they have on this tour.

The writing is through the wall The unstructured proliferation of mobile phones and laptops in education settings, along with varying claims about the impacts of multipurpose technologies on academic advance and a paucity of...

The Grinch, parliamentary privilege and the Judiciary There are many Christians who believe that Christmas is no longer preserved in celebrations as a significant religious event, yet for others, it has maintained the essence of a sacred day.

Bravo in the wickets again for Renegades On Thursday Dwayne Bravo took five wickets in the Melbourne Renegades’ opening Big Bash League (BBL) game, thereby becoming the first man ever to 400 wickets in T20 cricket.

Cricket’s $20 million dollar man When your passion for cricket combines with your love for people, the dent in your wallet could reach as far as US$20M, just ask Miami businessman Mahammad Qureshi.

Central activist brings joy to children Korea Village resident Hemant Maharaj grew up in a broken home and never knew the fun and joy of having a toy for Christmas, now years later, Maharaj is able to bring joy to scores of children in...